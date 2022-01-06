Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 74.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

MED opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.