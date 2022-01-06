Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 433 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,354,000 after buying an additional 168,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Shares of IAC opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

