Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report sales of $29.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.72 billion and the lowest is $29.10 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.14 billion to $118.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.62 billion to $130.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. Comcast has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.