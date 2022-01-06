Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 112,791 shares.The stock last traded at $48.56 and had previously closed at $47.97.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.