ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $26.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010673 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,422,063,964 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.