Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. 58,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

