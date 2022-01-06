Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

