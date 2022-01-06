Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 204,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

