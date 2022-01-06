Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) vs. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Financial Survey

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -131.35% -69.75% Applied Therapeutics N/A -98.12% -79.12%

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 42.18 -$74.81 million ($7.31) -1.14 Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$93.96 million ($4.14) -1.07

Cogent Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 287.64%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.