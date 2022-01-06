Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in December

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

