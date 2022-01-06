CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

