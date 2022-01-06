CM Management LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. CM Management LLC owned 0.35% of Adams Resources & Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

AE traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

