CM Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

