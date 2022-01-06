CM Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners makes up about 2.0% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 668.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 274,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

