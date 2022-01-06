Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 41,083 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy acquired 41,083 shares of Clime Investment Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$24,444.39 ($17,585.89).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, John Abernethy bought 15,230 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$9,351.22 ($6,727.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.