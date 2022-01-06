Clifford Sosin Buys 434,531 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,503. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

