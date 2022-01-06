Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 27.8% in December

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clearfield stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.67. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

