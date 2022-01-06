Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

