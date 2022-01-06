ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,807 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Veritone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

