Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

