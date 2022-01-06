Citigroup Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $38.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

