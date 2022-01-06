Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $852.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $845.52 million to $859.20 million. Cimpress posted sales of $786.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.