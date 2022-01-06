Cim LLC Buys 164 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 77.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $678,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

