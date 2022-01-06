Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3,048.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $233.30 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average of $216.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

