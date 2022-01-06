Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 150.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ciena by 2.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.