Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 352,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

