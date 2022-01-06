Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 24281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

