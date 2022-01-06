Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 24281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
