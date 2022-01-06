China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in December

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CIHKY opened at $39.46 on Thursday. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 26.44%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

