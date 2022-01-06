China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 282.2% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HGSH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 32,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGSH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

