China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.79. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 7,184 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

