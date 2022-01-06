China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Down 1.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 42,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 104,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

