Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.