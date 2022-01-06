Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $15,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

