Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CADMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

