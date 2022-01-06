Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CADMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
