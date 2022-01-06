Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.