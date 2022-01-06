Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $621.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $712.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $624.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $2,476,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.