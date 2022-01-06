Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $90.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $89.21 and last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 31634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,721.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 146.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

