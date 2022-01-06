Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

SCHW opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

