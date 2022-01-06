ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.90

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 160963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,644,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.