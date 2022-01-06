CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGEI opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. CGE Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

