CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CGEI opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. CGE Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
CGE Energy Company Profile
