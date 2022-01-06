CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $28,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.