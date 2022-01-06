CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

