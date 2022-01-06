CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 74.0% in December

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

