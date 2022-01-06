CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Holdings Lowered by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFIV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 1,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

