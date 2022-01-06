Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $23.10 Million Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 685,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

