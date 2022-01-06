Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $38.16 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $38,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 217,599 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

