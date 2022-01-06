Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

