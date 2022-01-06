Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.29

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.29 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 103.95 ($1.40). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 103.95 ($1.40), with a volume of 874 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.

Celtic Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.