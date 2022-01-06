Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 10.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price fell 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.82 and last traded at $66.92. 17,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,171,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.25.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

