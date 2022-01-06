Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price fell 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.82 and last traded at $66.92. 17,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,171,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 570.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

